SERIES: Political hopes and ambitions for 2022 - Cllr Antóin Watters

The Dundalk Democrat asked local councillors and TDs from north and mid Louth to share their hopes, ambitions and predictions for the year ahead. In this piece, Sinn Féin councillor Antóin Watters from the Dundalk-Carlingford Electoral Area, shares his thoughts on 2022.

“It’s been a tough year for people and despite lockdowns and restrictions my work didn’t stop. We got a lot of work done on the peninsula and there’s more to be done.

“2021 saw great progress on road safety throughout the Peninsula and I am continuing to work on projects that will hopefully come to fruition in 2022, including those I am currently preparing Clár Funding applications for with the assistance of Louth County Council.

“We have seen improvements to facilities at Gyles Quay and with work progressing on the Greenway extension I will be prioritising tourism including the upkeep of our Greenways and pursing the Narrow Water Bridge Project.

“One issue that continues to blight our area is illegal dumping and the Cross-Border Anti-Dumping Project is something that I am passionate about. Dumping is an environmental attack on our community. I don’t believe this issue will be resolved anytime soon but I will continue to be working on it.

“Issues like rural broadband and water are still prevalent in North Louth and I hope to see a vast improvement in the coming year.

“I feel that 2022 will be the year we see progress on the so called ‘Border Question’. Border counties like Louth will lead the way in encouraging the debate around the need for a Citizen’s Assembly to debate the way forward in the reunification of Ireland.

“I am optimistic for 2022 and am looking forward to continuing to represent the people of North Louth.

“On a final personal note, I want to thank my wife Fionnghuala for all her support because without her I wouldn’t be able to do half of what I do.”