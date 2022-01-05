Rise in new car registrations in Louth in 2021

There was an 11.2% rise in the number of new passenger car registration in Louth last year, according to official new vehicle statistics released this week by the the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

2,361 new cars were registered in Louth in 2021, up from 2,123 in 2020, representing an 11.21% increase.

2,343 were registered in the first ten months of this year, with 14 in November and just four in December.

With regards to commercial vehicles, 502 light commercial vehicles were registered in Louth last year, up from 359 in 2020, and 44 heavy commercial vehicles, up from 26 the year before.

Nationally, total new car registrations for 2021, finished at 104,932, up 19% on 2020 (88,325) but down 10.4% on 2019 (117,109).

A total of 8,646 new electric cars were registered in 2021, an increase on the 4,013 registrations seen in 2020 and 3,444 in 2019.

Diesel accounted for 33.44%, Petrol 32.16%, Hybrid 16.22%, Electric 8.24%, and Plug-In Hybrid 7.26%. Diesel remains the most popular engine type despite a decline in its market share last year (9.85%) while hybrid, electric and plug-in hybrid continue to gain market share in 2021.

Commenting on the figures, Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said :

“The difficulties arising from both COVID and Brexit impacted on the supply and demand for cars, which made 2021 another challenging year for the Irish Motor Industry.

"While new car sales show a 19% increase on 2020, they remain behind 2019 levels. On a positive note, the sale of Electric Vehicles (EVs) more than doubled in 2021, and with the sale of EVs being underpinned by SEAI Grants, we can expect to see an increasing number of new EVs on Irish roads in 2022.

"Commercial Vehicles sales also saw a significant improvement in 2021, with light commercial vehicles up over 30% on 2020, reflecting the increase in business confidence as the year progressed.

"The Industry is hopeful that 2022 will see further improvements in business levels. Pre-orders do indicate a strong appetite for new and used cars, providing a positive outlook for our Industry and with a return to pre-pandemic 2019 new car sales levels expected. However, even these anticipated sales will not be sufficient to reduce Ireland’s ageing car fleet.

"We need to see significant growth in the years ahead if we want to optimise the benefits of reduced emissions from new cars. We will see annual increases in Electric Vehicle sales, but the extent of their penetration into the fleet will not only be determined by the increased choice of EVs been supplied but also by the continuation of Government supports.”