Man arrested after seizure of 70k worth of drugs and 45k cash in Dundalk

A man in his 50s has been arrested following a seizure of €70,000 worth of drugs and €45,000 in cash as part of a Garda operation in Dundalk yesterday.
At approximately 11am, Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle on the Carrickmacross Road.
During the search €45,000 in cash was discovered concealed in the vehicle.
In a follow up search at a property on Park Street, €53,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €17,000 of suspected MDMA and other drug paraphernalia was seized.
The seizure was carried out as part of Operation Tara, and the man is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Dundalk Garda station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.