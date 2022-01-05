Search

05 Jan 2022

Man arrested after seizure of 70k worth of drugs and 45k cash in Dundalk

Jason Newman

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A man in his 50s has been arrested following a seizure of  €70,000 worth of drugs and €45,000 in cash as part of a Garda operation in Dundalk yesterday.

At approximately 11am, Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle on the Carrickmacross Road. 

During the search €45,000 in cash was discovered concealed in the vehicle. 

In a follow up search at a property on Park Street, €53,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €17,000 of suspected MDMA and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

The seizure was carried out as part of Operation Tara, and the man is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Dundalk Garda station.

