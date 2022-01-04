Irish Water warn of possible water outages in Dunleer tomorrow
Irish Water are advising users in Dunleer, Philipstown and surrounding areas in Co Louth, may experience supply disruptions due to hydrant installation works.
The works are scheduled to take from 10:30am until 5pm on 5 January and supply may take 2-3 hours to fully return to all affected properties.
Customers are asked to please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Irish Water website should they wish to return for an update: LOU00042476.
Irish Water asks for customers to please note that as this work is resource and network dependent it may change at short notice.
Irish Water say they wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
