Two burglaries in Dundalk over the Christmas period

Dundalk gardai investigating ‘suspicious approach’ near local school
Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for information on two burglaries that occurred in the town over the Christmas period.
The first burglary occurred at Oaklawns, Saint Alphonsus Dundalk on Sunday 26th December where it is understood a sum of cash was stolen.
Gardaí attended the scene at 20:34 pm in the evening.
No arrests have been made as of yet and investigations ongoing.
The second burglary occurred at Castle Rd Dundalk on Monday 27th December 2021.
Gardaí attended the scene at 19:51 pm in the evening
No arrests have been made as of yet and investigations ongoing.
Anyone with information on either incident is being asked to come forward to Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
