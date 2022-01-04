Fire services called to house fire in Dundalk yesterday morning

Dundalk Fire Station
Fire services were called to a house fire in Dundalk shortly after 4.20am yesterday morning.
The fire took place at two houses on Riverside Drive on the Red Barns Road.
There are no reports of any injuries despite significant damage to both houses.
The scene was later examined by Gardaí, foul play is not currently suspected.
