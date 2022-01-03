7 killed on Louth roads in 2021

Louth recorded two fewer road fatalities in 2021 compared with 2020.

Figures released by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) showed that seven people died on Louth roads in 2021 when compared to nine in 2020.

Nationally, 2021 recorded the lowest amount of road deaths since records began in 1959.

133 people were killed nationally in 2021 compared to 146 in 2020, a 9% decrease.

24% of fatalities occurred on an urban road and 76% occurred on a rural road.

Over half of fatalities were aged between 16 and 45 years (55%), while overall 74% (98) were male and 26% (35) were female.

Meanwhile the data showed that 45% of fatalities occurred between 12pm and 8pm

During the course of 2021:

Over 175,000 drivers were detected committing speeding offences;

Over 23,000 detected using a mobile while driving;

Almost 8,800 arrests were made for driving under the influence of an intoxicant

Over 7,000 were detected for seatbelt offences.

Over 7,500 unaccompanied learner drivers were detected.

Commenting on the figures Ms Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the RSA said:

“The reduction in road deaths this year means that lives have been saved.

“While we never know who these people are, it is important that the road using public know that because of their choices and actions, fewer families had to deal with road trauma in 2021.

“However, as the past week has shown tragedy on the road can occur in a split second, we all need to be aware of just how fragile our lives are and take extra care on the road.”