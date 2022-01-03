Dundalk Institute of Technology confirms exams will be moved online

Management at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has confirmed, that the student exams that were due to begin this week, will now be moved online due to Covid-19. The decision to move the exams online was communicated to students on Friday last.

In a statement to the Dundalk Democrat, a spokesperson for DkIT said that “it has been decided to move the DkIT examinations online. Starting on the 17th of January.

"It is hoped that the examinations timetable will be as near to the original as possible and the examinations office will be in touch with the students as soon as it has reviewed it comprehensively. We are communicating with all staff and students this afternoon.

“DkIT was keeping a close eye on Public Health advice over the festive season and in consultation with them and THEA it has been decided in light of the current situation and for the safety of staff and students to move the examinations online.”

The decision to move the exams online was welcomed by the Students Union at DkIT. In a message to students on its social media platforms it said that:

“Over the last few weeks, and more so within the last few days, your SU have been working extremely hard to push for the exams to be moved online.

“We are absolutely delighted to announce after everything that the exams will be moved online, at a later date.”

The decision was also welcomed by local politicians.

Senator John McGahon took to social media following the decision by DkIT, to say that, “We have spent the last few days lobbying DKIT Management tirelessly to postpone in person exams.

“Absolutely delighted that this has paid off and DKIT have agreed to re-arrange them to Jan 17th and allow them to be taken online.

“It's really really good that the college have made this decision, it was always a decision that was in the remit of the college themselves.

“Case numbers are just far too high at the moment, it would have been absolutely insane to have students and inviligators cram into exam halls in just three or four days time, when we have the highest case numbers.”

The move was also welcomed by Louth Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú, who said “fair play to DkIT Students' Union for highlighting the issue & for Dundalk Institute of Technology coming to the only viable solution. This will be welcome by many students.”