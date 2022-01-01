Dundalk Golf Notes: A recap of all the major winners at the club in 2021

Dundalk Golf Club
A Team Management Committee has been set up to oversee the planning and preparation for inter-club competitions in 2022. The members are Eoin Doohan (Captain), Clem Walshe (Chair), Leslie Walker (Club Professional) and Eamon McEneaney.
They plan to have the 2022 Team Managers and Panels in place by February and any member who would like to be part of the inter-club campaign should register their interest with the Pro Shop.
The final competition before Christmas was the annual Spirit Competition and saw Sean Hession (7), Derek Teather (12), Gearóid Ó Conluain (14) and Brendan O’Shaughnessy (17) emerge as winners of the four divisions.
Saturday, 18 December and Sunday, 19 December – Spirit Competition – Division 1: Sean Hession (7) 33pts, Edward Rogers (2) 32/22pts, Michael Coburn (8) 32/20pts, Gregory McCaughey (6) 31pts, Martin Crosby (7) 30pts.
Division 2: Derek Teather (12) 37pts, Gerard O'Keeffe (12 34pts, John McKeever (9) 32pts, Seamus Bailey (10) 31/20/14/7pts, Aaron Waite (10) 31/20/14/6pts.
Division 3: Gearóid O'Conluain (14) 35pts, Michael Hamilton (14) 32pts, Michael Browne (16) 31/20pts, Michael Noone (13) 31/19/12/7, Michael Stewart (15) 31/19/12/6.
Division 4: Brendan O'Shaughnessy (17) 36pts, Patrick Arrowsmith (16) 35pts, Joe Flanagan (16) 33/22pts, Anthony McGuinness (17) 33/21pts, Colm Coburn (18) 33/20pts.
Dundalk Golf Club Roll of Honour 2021 - Captain’s Prize: John Paul Casey. President’s Prize: Brian Mulroy. Lady Captain’s Prize to Men: David Cairns. Professional’s Prize: James Rowland. Arkew Cup: Fergal Harte. Cochrane Cup: William McKeever. House Committee Cup: Eoin Purton.
Jubilee Cup: Kevin Callan. Knights of Malta Cup: Harry O’Hanrahan. Irwin Lockington Salver: Edward Lawrence. Paddy Markey Cup: Patrick Cole. Veterans Cup: Jim Dwyer. Senior Scratch Matchplay: Peter Rogers. Junior Scratch Matchplay: Fergal Harte. Intermediate Scratch Matchplay: Dennis Cunningham.
Minor Scratch Matchplay: Gavin McDonnell. Harry Walsh Cup: PJ Dooley. Carolan Cup: Jim Dwyer. Gold Medal: Tom Clarke. Men’s Foursomes: Pat & Robert O’Hanlon. Mixed Foursomes: Ultan & Deborah Herr.
Club Championship: Eoin Murphy. Golfer of the Year: Brian Crombie. Senior Scratch Cup: Jack McDonnell (Forest Little). Junior Scratch Cup: Clem Walshe. Intermediate Scratch Cup: Noel Reidy. Minor Scratch Cup: Gerry McDermott.
