Search

02 Jan 2022

Louth punter ends 2021 with €6,590 windfall

Louth punter ends 2021 with €6,590 windfall

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A County Louth football punter was able to kick off the New Year celebrations early after an ambitious wager paid off to the tune of over €6,500 this week.

The anonymous winner struck a €10 bet in a BoyleSports shop in the Wee County, putting their faith in eight teams all playing on Thursday evening.

Victories in Portugal for Porto (3/4) and Braga (4/5) left six teams closer to home to bag the money and an injury time goal from 11/8 shots QPR against Bristol City kept the bet on track. Bournemouth (8/13), Huddersfield (3/1), Derby (15/4) and Sunderland (21/20) also obliged, while Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Burnley at 2/5 made it a stunning eight winning selections.

With not one blemish on the betslip, the lucky winner was able to return to the shop on New Year’s Eve to pick up a whopping €6,590.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said:

“Our County Louth customer didn’t get one of their predictions wrong, so they deserve every cent of their €6,590. 

“It was a spectacular end to their year and we hope 2022 brings them just as much luck!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media