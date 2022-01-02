Louth punter ends 2021 with €6,590 windfall

A County Louth football punter was able to kick off the New Year celebrations early after an ambitious wager paid off to the tune of over €6,500 this week.
The anonymous winner struck a €10 bet in a BoyleSports shop in the Wee County, putting their faith in eight teams all playing on Thursday evening.
Victories in Portugal for Porto (3/4) and Braga (4/5) left six teams closer to home to bag the money and an injury time goal from 11/8 shots QPR against Bristol City kept the bet on track. Bournemouth (8/13), Huddersfield (3/1), Derby (15/4) and Sunderland (21/20) also obliged, while Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Burnley at 2/5 made it a stunning eight winning selections.
With not one blemish on the betslip, the lucky winner was able to return to the shop on New Year’s Eve to pick up a whopping €6,590.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said:
“Our County Louth customer didn’t get one of their predictions wrong, so they deserve every cent of their €6,590.
“It was a spectacular end to their year and we hope 2022 brings them just as much luck!”
