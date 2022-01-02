Louth County Council shares 'pupdate' on rehomed puppy

Little Max is 'loving life with his new family'
Louth County Council have shared a little "pupdate" on Max, a puppy that has recently been rehomed from Louth Dog Pound.
The Council says in their update that "Little Max, recently rehomed from the Pound is loving life! From first bath, first walkies, to finding the best snoozing spots, he is loving life with his new family who simply adore him."
Louth County Council rehome a number of dogs through their dog pound each month, including those from a litter delivered to them as reported by the Dundalk Democrat last month.
PUPDATE!— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) December 31, 2021
Happy New Year!#louthvets @TOTTDundalk@DroghedaLifecom @DundalkDemocrat @LMFMRADIO pic.twitter.com/59lUgK2jnU
