Dundalk vaccination centre remains open today
The Dundalk Vaccination Centre at the Fairways Hotel on the Dublin Road in Dundalk remains open until 4.15pm today for booster walk-in clinics for those aged 30 years and older, including healthcare workers.
For the most up to date queueing times at the Dundalk centre see HSE Twitter
The HSE says that there will be more dose 1 and 2 walk-in clinics scheduled and that for those seeking a dose 1 or dose 2 vaccination, they can also register here.
