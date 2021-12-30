Dundalk people urged to give blood next week

People in Dundalk and surrounding areas are asked to consider giving blood at either of two blood donor clinics taking place in the town next week

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) are holding a clinic at Colaiste Chu Chulainn, Marshes Lower, Dundalk on Monday 3rd and Tuesday 4th January 2022.

The clinic on Monday runs from 11.00 am to 3pm with the clinic on Tuesday taking place from 3.45pm to 8pm.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all clinics are appointment slot based. Call 1800 731137 for an appointment.

For all clinics the IBTS have introduced appointment slots that prioritise regular donors who have made appointments. They say they will limit the number of appointments for donors presenting at the clinic every 10 minutes, and manage the subsequent flow of donors throughout the clinic.

Eligible donors for upcoming clinics will be sent a text message, including their donor ID number, detailing how they can contact them to make an appointment to donate. The IBTS urge donors to call them to make an appointment to guarantee their registration slot, and to ensure they collect enough blood at each clinic.

New and returning donors are also welcome to call to make an appointment for any upcoming clinics.

To find out more about giving blood during the pandemic, and to find out if you are eligible to give blood, please see here.