Trócaire thanks the people of Louth

Trócaire CEO, Caoimhe de Barra, recently thanked the people of Co. Louth for their incredible generosity this year, but warned that humanitarian needs are set to escalate in 2022 due to the compounding impacts of Covid-19, climate change and conflict.

Ms de Barra said one of the biggest crises facing low-income countries in 2022 will be a “hunger pandemic”, with the number of people unable to access food expected to rise dramatically.

Ms de Barra explained:

“Due to Covid lockdown measures, people have not been able to travel to markets to sell their goods, go in search of daily labour to earn their living, or plant crops.

The result is there is no money for food.”

Ms de Barra said this is compounded by the heightening impacts of climate change which is having a devastating effect on food security.

“In one of Trócaire’s countries of operation, Somalia, the population is experiencing its third consecutive below-average rainfall season since late 2020, with most of southern, central, and north-eastern Somalia receiving little to no rainfall since June.”

Conflict is also having a huge impact in countries where Trócaire works.

In eastern DRC, the security situation worsened in the last two years, resulting in 5.3 million people having to flee their homes - the highest level in Africa.

However, Ms de Barra said that what shone through this year was the unwavering support of the Louth public for the work of Trócaire.

“This was evident with the support for our Lenten campaign and recent Church East Africa appeal.

“Thanks to the people in Co. Louth and right across Ireland, and the Irish government through Irish Aid, we were able to make a difference to the lives of millions of people in 20 countries in 2021, tackling the root causes of poverty, injustice and violence.

“Irish people showed once again that no matter the pressures they are facing here at home they are always willing to turn their compassion into action, supporting people to live with dignity, justice and freedom from fear. For that, we are truly grateful,” she concluded.