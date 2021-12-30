Louth's highest Covid-19 14 day incidence rate is in Ardee

The latest Covid-19 figures released by the HSE this week, show that the 14 day incidence rate in Louth is 1,816.4 per 100k population. The latest daily case number in the county is 138, with 2,341 confirmed cases in Louth in the last 14 days.



The Ardee Local Electoral Area (LEA) is currently reporting the highest 14 day incidence rate in the county, at 1,647.1 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the Ardee LEA over the 14-Day period was 417.

14 day incidence rate for the other LEA's in Louth, along with the total number of confirmed cases in the LEA's over the 14-Day period are as follows:

Dundalk South LEA has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1452.1 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases over the 14-Day period was 471.

Drogheda Rural LEA has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1415.3 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases over the 14-Day period was 253.

Dundalk-Carlingford LEA has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1074.3 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases over the 14-Day period was 275.

Drogheda Urban LEA has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1070.3 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases over the 14-Day period was 296.