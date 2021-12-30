Search

30 Dec 2021

Louth's highest Covid-19 14 day incidence rate is in Ardee

Covid-19 County & LEA Statistics

Louth's highest Covid-19 14 day incidence rate is in Ardee

Louth's highest Covid-19 14 day incidence rate is in Ardee

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

The latest Covid-19 figures released by the HSE this week, show that the 14 day incidence rate in Louth is 1,816.4 per 100k population. The latest daily case number in the county is 138, with 2,341 confirmed cases in Louth in the last 14 days.


The Ardee Local Electoral Area (LEA) is currently reporting the highest 14 day incidence rate in the county, at 1,647.1 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the Ardee LEA over the 14-Day period was 417.

14 day incidence rate for the other LEA's in Louth, along with the total number of confirmed cases in the LEA's over the 14-Day period are as follows:

Dundalk South LEA has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1452.1 per 100k of the population.  The total number of confirmed cases over the 14-Day period was 471.

Drogheda Rural LEA has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1415.3 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases over the 14-Day period was 253.

Dundalk-Carlingford LEA has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1074.3 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases over the 14-Day period was 275.

Drogheda Urban LEA has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1070.3 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases over the 14-Day period was 296.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media