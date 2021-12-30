Search

30 Dec 2021

Green Church parishioners get green-fingered

Jason Newman

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Parishioners at St. Nicholas Parish Church (The Green Church) in Dundalk have joined a global initiative that seeks to plant local species of trees across Parishes helping to support local children in becoming more aware of their local and global environment. 

Following on from the tree planting initiative ‘Bugs, bees and native trees’ Rev. Richard Moore and Ms. Tori Eveson along with local parishioners took to various churches within the Dundalk group of parishes planting three trees in the grounds of each. 

Ms Tori Eveson of St. Nicholas Parish Church who is committee member of the AYAC (Armagh Youth and Children) in the Diocese of Armagh organized some members of the church from Sunday school, Mothers’ Union and the church choir, to help plant trees and shrubs within the church yards.

The Bugs, Bees and Native Trees project aims to support young people and concerned citizens on the island of Ireland to address issues of the environment, biodiversity and climate change through tree planting and environmental community initiatives.  

Tori registered all five churches within the Dundalk Group of Parishes for this project and all trees are linked to the website www.bugsbeesandnativetrees.com/projects and the aim is to cover the Island of Ireland with newly planted trees.

The local churches involved in the effort included, St. Nicholas Parish Church (The Green Church), St. Mary’s Church (Ballymascanlon), St. Andrew’s Church (Rathcor Bush), St. Paul’s Church (Heynestown) and  Creggan Parish Church (Creggan). 

