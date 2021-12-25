Team Ash take the spoils in Mannan Castle Ladies Winter League

It was nip and tuck in the last week of the Winter League to finalise the top spots. First place was a pretty safe bet but the race for second it could hardly have been tighter.

Securing top marks in five of the seven weeks, team ASH were never behind and are this year's Winter League champions and win prizes generously sponsored by our friends in Daisy Boutique, Carrickmacross.

It wasn't all plain sailing for Team Beech, but they maintained their consistent form over the last few weeks and held onto take 2nd place from unlucky Team Cherry who also played very well over the last few weeks.

Congratulations to Teams ASH and BEECH and well done to every single player who got into the spirit of this fun, inclusive event, who got out and played and did their best for their team. There were category prizes up for grabs too. Congratulations to those individuals on their great play.

This year our final Ladies Presentation of 2021 was held on the front steps with ladies seated in the front carpark for an outdoor presentation where everyone was wrapped up warm while wearing their festive colours /jumpers /hats.

Prize’s presented for the Winter League sponsored by Daisy, Market Square Carrickmacross. Other prizes presented were sponsored by Casey’s Supermarket, Crossmaglen; Shoe City, Dundalk road Castleblaney; Watters Electrical, Cullaville and Sean Moriarty Transport, Dundalk.

LADIES WINTER LEAGUE 2021 RESULTS: Winners: Team ASH 33 pts (Kitty Sharkey, Marie Conlon, Frances Molloy, Helena Connolly, Denise McGuinness, Kate Beagan).

Runners Up: Team BEECH 28 pts (Jo Morris, Teresa Butler, Ali Ellis, Evelyn Brady, Imelda Hanratty, Deanna MacGuinness).

Individual Category Winners: (not on winning teams): 0 - 18 Gill Rouiller 175, 19 – 23: Brianan Kingham 176, 24 - 28 Siobhan Hand 155, 29 - 35 Angela McBride 171, 36 - 54 Ann Moriarty 130.