Search

24 Dec 2021

Christmas messages to families in Dundalk from loved ones abroad

Christmas greetings

Christmas messages to families in Dundalk from loved ones abroad

Christmas messages to families in Dundalk from loved ones abroad

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Christmas messages to loved ones in Dundalk and Louth from loved ones abroad.

Wishing the Carthys in Dundalk a very happy Christmas from the Carthys in Boston.

We would like to wish my parents Marian and Willie Callan who live in Wolfe Tone Terrace, Dundalk a very merry Xmas. Also to my sister Denice, brothers James and Paul and to all their families who we miss so much.

We are really hoping to visit in 2022 and for them all to meet their new family member Maiya who is now two and because of covid she hasn’t been able to visit. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to the rest of our family members and friends in Dundalk. From Philomena Callan and Arnie living in Bedford UK.

Happy Christmas Nana and Grandad, Frank and Ann Conroy and cousin Katie from Jenna and Claire in Stuttgart, Germany. We hope to finally be able to see you all next year !

Warm Christmas greetings from New Zealand to the Sea Road, Castlebellingham McGrorys - Bernadette; Seán, Margaret & Aaron; Ian, Pauline, Shane, Ciara, Saga & Gavin. Missing you all XX Fiona & Dee

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media