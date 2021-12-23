Search

Louth has second highest Covid rate in the Country

Coronavirus Covid-19

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth has the second highest Covid incidence in the country according to new figures released by the HPSC (Health Protection Surveillance Centre). 

There were 1,120 covid cases in Louth in the last week (to Monday 20th December), with the county reaching a 14 day incidence rate of 1509.1 per 100,000 people with only Dublin with a higher rate (1702.7). 

The national average currently stands at 1,351 cases per 100,000 people.  

The figures also revealed that there have been 1945 cases of covid in Louth in the past two weeks (to Monday 20th). 

