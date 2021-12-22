Refused planning for warehouses in north Louth goes to appeal
Arabtec Capital Unlimited has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála, against a decision made by Louth County Council to refuse it permission to construct two new warehouses at Carrickcarnan, Ravensdale, Co Louth.
Arabtec Capital made the application to Louth County Council in November 2020, seeking permission for a development that would include: the construction of two warehouses and new access from the R132 road & existing Centrepoint Business Park to the south; an attenuation pond, waste water treatment plant, raising ground levels of the entire site.
It also sought permission for: an on-site wastewater treatment plant, pumping station and rising main pipeline with outfall connecting to the Flurry River at Flurry Bridge; provision of a drinking water treatment plant with connection to new potable water well located on adjacent site and associated pipework across private/public roads; and associated access roads to/ from the Dundalk/Newry R938 and miscellaneous internal roads.
Louth County Council sought further information in January 2021 and made the decision to refuse permission on November 12 2021.
An appeal was lodged on December 9 and is due to be decided by An Bord Pleanála by April 22 2022.
