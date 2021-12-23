Damaged water pipes replaced on Ecco Road

Irish Water have announced that they have successfully completed a programme of works to replace old and damaged water mains along the Ecco Road, Dundalk.

The works, completed in conjunction with Louth County Council, saw the replacement of pipes that were prone to leaks and frequent bursts with new high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

The company says they hope to reduce high levels of leakage and improve the security of supply to homes and businesses in the area.

The works were carried out by GMC Utilities Ltd on behalf of Irish Water and involved the replacement of approximately 250 metres of old problematic water mains.

Speaking about the works Matt Thomson, Regional Lead with Irish Water, said:

“We are proactively operating throughout Louth to track down and repair leaking pipes with our colleagues in Louth County Council.

“These upgrades are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Louth.

“There was a history of bursts and supply disruptions in the Ecco Road area and successful completion of these works will reduce water interruptions and the amount of clean drinking water lost to leakage.

“The installation of the new water mains and service connections will also help conserve this precious resource and improve levels of service for homes and businesses in the area.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience and cooperation as we continue to deliver these vital network improvements and safeguard the water supply now and into the future.”

Reflecting on the importance of the works for Dundalk, Thompson continued:

“The replacement of these old pipes along Ecco Road will safeguard the water supply and have a positive impact on leakage and the daily lives of the local community.

“The project will also benefit residential and business customers in the area by improving the water network performance, reducing disruptions to water supply, reducing leakage rates and unplanned outages when bursts occurred on the existing mains.

“Completion of these works will also improve operational efficiencies by providing improved water network operation that will require less maintenance in the future.

“Permanent road reinstatement works will now be carried out in the coming weeks following the successful completion of this project,” he concluded.