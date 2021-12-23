New €2,000 support for Louth apprenticeship employers welcomed

Louth's Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement that the Government is to introduce an annual grant of €2,000 for employers who employ apprentices in one of the 37 apprenticeships which have been established since 2016.

This extends financial support to all apprentice employers for the first time, addressing a key barrier to employer participation in apprenticeship.

The new Employer Grant is funded in Budget 2022 and will see annual payments to employers of €2,000 per apprentice per year for those apprenticeships which are not eligible for the payment of off-the-job training allowances. Its introduction means that, for the first time, employers of all apprentices will now have access to financial support, either through direct payment of allowances to apprentices or through the new employer grant.

Effective from January 2022, this annual base grant will be paid to employers who employ apprentices in one of the 37 apprenticeships which have been established since 2016. The grant will be paid for each eligible registered apprentice during their employment with the company. Two payment points are planned per year- June and December.

Senator McGreehan said: “I am delighted to see a range of important supports being announced for businesses including a €2,000 grant for employers.

"This will help address the cost of employing apprentices and encourage employers to consider apprenticeship as something that is excellent for business and excellent for the learner."