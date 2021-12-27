Louth County Council spends almost €220k on diesel sludge clean up
Louth County Council spent approximately €219,705.79 in the first 11 months of 2021, for the clean up and disposal of 176 Intermediate bulk containers (IBC's) of diesel sludgedumped in the county.
A total of 6 IBC's of diesel sludge were recovered in November 2021. The approximate cost of cleanup and disposal of the material is €7,489.97.
In 2020 a total of 160 IBC’s were dealt with by the Council, at a cost of approximately €199,769.
