Plans for coffee shop at old St Mary's Church in Ardee
Planning permission is being sought from Louth County Council for the provision of a coffee shop facility within the Old St Mary's Church, John Street, Ardee.
The application, submitted by Ms Pauline Breslin on December 20, seeks permission for the development at the Old St Mary's Church, which is a protected structure. The church was deconsecrated in the 1970s when the new church opposite was built, according to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.
The development will consist of the provision of a coffee shop facility and toilet facilities within the protected structure, and for associated site works.
A decision is due on the application, by February 22, with submissions due by February 1.
