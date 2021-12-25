Revealed: Louth's favourite sweet

Every Irish person is painfully aware of just how heated the debate can get when it comes to choosing the best tin of sweets to have in the house for Christmas. However, thanks to research undertaken by Aldi, the results are in and Cadbury’s Selection Box have been named as Louth’s favourite Christmas sweets.
Nationally, Celebrations have been named as Ireland’s favourite sweet tin.
In second place was Heroes, followed closely by Quality Street and Cadbury’s Selection Box which were joint third.
Meanwhile, it was bad news for Roses lovers as the tin finished in last place.
The poll may have also settled another argument – which individual sweet is the best? – with Malteser Celebrations coming out on top.
Quality Street’s Strawberry Delight came in second, their Green Triangle placed third, and Celebrations’ Galaxy landed the fourth-place slot.
Finishing the top five out was Heroes’ Dairy Milk.
Aldi’s survey also revealed that a whopping 170 participants (68%) admitted to eating more sweets than usual in the lead-up to Christmas.
43% of people also admitted to regularly eating sweets or desserts for breakfast during Christmas week.
Interestingly, the Aldi survey also found that 18% of people would rather sacrifice Christmas dinner than not be able to eat any treats over Christmas week.
Paddy Jordan was on the St. Patrick’s team that won the County Junior Championship in 1960, beating Drogheda side, Parnells, in the final before going onto All Ireland glory with Louth in 1961
Lady Captain Marie Sweeney, centre, with members of Team Ash who were the winners of this years Winter League
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.