DKIT students and staff look back at another successful semester

The first semester of 2021 proved to be a successful one for students and staff at Dundalk Institute of Technology.

After reopening its doors and welcoming students and staff back on campus for the first time in 2021, the college held student induction days for not only 1st year students but also 2nd year students whose college experience to date had been exclusively online.

“Whilst we are living in unprecedented and extremely challenging times, particularly for our students, the community in DkIT has been busy achieving and we wish to acknowledge our students and staff triumphs, '' said Siobhan Molloy, Media and Communications Officer at DKIT.

“From on-campus live graduations and open days to winning national academic awards and innovation funding, setting new positive gender balance trends to our wholehearted support of local charities,’’ she continued.

There were many competitive achievements accomplished by students of DKIT this year including; Midwifery student Caitlyn Murphy being part of the winning team on the esteemed annual National Midwifery Debate. Meanwhile, electrical apprentice Damien Flynn was victorious in becoming the regional candidate in the ‘Worldskills Ireland’ national electrical installation competition, which will be held in 2022.

On the charity front, the students of 3rd year Event Management along with staff of DkIT took part in a fundraising event for the Irish Cancer Society’s ‘Care for your Pair,’ breast cancer awareness event and raised €1,853.

While the 1st year BA Event Management students hosted a fundraiser for DKIT colleague, Sonia Hoey and her return to Mexico appeal, raising €2,157.

The annual DkIT Dundalk 10k was also a huge success, with 1150 taking part to raise €9,000 for Local Charities.

It was a triumphant semester on the sports front also as the DKIT Ladies GAA team went from success to success and proudly won the Division 4 title.

The college also announced a new scholarship programme for 2021 in conjunction with LGFA. The programme is supporting several Louth LGFA minor and senior players who wish to pursue a third level qualification in DkIT.

“DkIT would like to congratulate all their students and staff, who despite the impact and disruption of the pandemic relentlessly pursued success for themselves, each other, our region, and wider community,” concluded Ms. Molloy.