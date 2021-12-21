Dundalk Grammar students launch cafe business

A group of transition year enterprise students from Dundalk Grammar School have set up their very own cafe.

Evergreen Cafe is open for business every Wednesday afternoon in the school from 2.30 until 5.00 pm, serving staff and students a choice of coffees, teas, hot chocolate, and a selection of home bakes.

The girls say their aim is to provide a setting in which to relax, meet up, and take time out from the hustle and bustle of the busy school day.

As part of their preparation, each of them undertook a barista training course, where they learned how to make the perfect brews.

After much research, they signed a contract with a service provider to supply them with a state-of-the-art coffee-making machine.

One of the girls, Rose Clarke, had been running her own bakery from home supplying local customers and decided to join the cafe and bring her baking skills on board.

Anna Copas is overall manager, dealing with financial affairs and also helped secure their equipment contract.

The remaining members of the enterprise are Gracie Hanna, Amanda Kpaduwa and Jing Qi Wu.

Five weeks in, and sales and customers are gradually increasing, with takeaway sales particularly strong.

Although still finding their feet, they soon hope to add live music; a selection of books for reading; magazines and newspapers; cards, drafts and chess for those who wish to play; a space for art and drawing; and some comfy couches for just chilling.