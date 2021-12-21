Search

21 Dec 2021

HSE reports 266 new cases of Covid-19 in Louth

Figures as of midnight December 19

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

The HSE Department of Public Health North East has today reported 266 new cases of Covid 19 in Louth. The figure reported was as of midnight December 19. 

This compares to 99 reported in Louth on December 16, 56 on December 15, 131 on December 14, and appears to be the highest figure recorded in Louth in December.

The number of new cases in the rest of the North East region as of midnight December 19, is Meath: 180; Monaghan: 84 and Cavan: 60.

Many pharmacies in Louth are now offering flu or COVID-19 vaccines. See here for a list of pharmacies in Louth offering a vaccine.

