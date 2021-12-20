Friends of St Oliver's fundraiser a great success

St Oliver's Community Hospital Dundalk
A fundraising draw for St Oliver’s Community Hospital took place at the nursing home on Friday afternoon.
The Friends of St Oliver’s committee wish to thank all those who bought lines and the volunteers who sold them and to the people of Dundalk for their continued support.
The winners were as follows:
1st prize Christmas hamper: Brendan McManus
2nd prize Turkey and Ham voucher: Ann Flynn
3rd prize drinks hamper: Kevin Butler
4th prize fruit hamper: Pat Hoey
5th prize pamper hamper: Gavin Gray
Chairperson of the Friends of St Oliver’s, Anne Campbell, highlighted the importance of the fundraiser:
“We rely totally on the funds raised through initiatives like the Christmas draw, which we were unable to run last year because of COVID-19.
“Every single cent raised goes directly to providing comfort measures and items for those who call St Oliver’s their home.
“As everyone knows, residents of nursing homes have been deeply and severely impacted by the pandemic over the last nearly two years and we continue, as a group, to support the residents in St Oliver’s in every way we can.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.