This week's Fairways vaccination centre walk-in times

Vaccination centre in Fairways hotel
The HSE have advised that the vaccination centre at the Fairways Hotel, Dublin Road will be open for walk in booster shots this week for those 40 years and older during the following times:
· Monday 20 December, 9.15am to 4pm
· Tuesday 21 December, 9.15am to 4pm
· Wednesday 22 December, 9.15am to 12.15pm
The centre also advised that they were not currently doing dose 1 and 2 walk-in clinics, but that those wishing to receive either can register online at vaccine.hse.ie/ to get an appointment.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.