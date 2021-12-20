New Year events at Louth Libraries

Louth County Libraries are kicking off the new year with a number of online virtual events and workshops for people of all ages.

‘Clever Little Handies’ taking place 11th January at 10.30am, is a baby sign class for parents with babies from newborn up.

“We already know babies can communicate with their hands before they can talk; they can wave; they can clap; they can point. They have the dexterity in their hands to formulate signs long before they have the muscle dexterity in their mouths to form words.

“By teaching them sign language from an early age they will have a vocabulary to use, even if they’re not formulating words.

“This 4 week term is brought to you via zoom and will be nursery rhymes, songs and poems with ISL signs that pertain to the day to day with the baby.

‘Supporting Positive Behaviours Post Christmas with Aoife Lee from Parent Support’ takes place Tuesday 11th January at 7pm.

“Aoife Lee regularly appear on Virgin Media’s Ireland AM show as their parenting expert & The Dermot & Dave Show on TodayFM

“In this session Aoife will be talking about understanding our children’s behaviours and how as parents and caregivers we can support ourselves and the children by maintaining boundaries and behaviours on the day-to- day challenges of parenting.

“Following the Christmas break of downtime and device use, she will also be chatting about managing screens during the school term.

‘Moo Music Virtual Workshops’ takes place Wednesday 12th January at 10am.

“A fun, interactive music session for children aged 0-5 years and their parents or grandparents. Sing, dance, play and have fun.

‘All Night Long - how to eat to optimise sleep and recovery zoom workshop with Glenville Nutrition’ takes place Wednesday 13th January at 7pm

“Up to 75% of us suffer from sleep issues during our lifetime and it is certainly a common complaint at the moment.

“Getting enough sleep is critical to support long term mental and physical health and can significantly impact your performance and coping mechanisms within a day or two.

“This practical talk covers how much sleep we really need, why quality and quantity are both important and how sleep impacts our health.

“Find out if you are in ‘sleep debt’ and the 8 steps to better sleep that you can start to work on today.

To book your place at any of these events email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie or Tel 042 9353190