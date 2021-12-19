Dundalk Golf Notes: New Captain and President installed at club AGM

DUNDALK

The AGM of the Men’s Section took place on Monday, the 6th of December with Eoin Doohan being installed as the new captain for 2022. Liam Mernagh will take over as President and Noel Reid is the Vice-Captain for next year.

Tributes were paid to outgoing Captain Trevor Giff and President Vincent Conlon who served two years in office because of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The AGM was held online for the second successive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the course outgoing President Vincent Conlon marked his last weekend in office with a win as he captured the Division 1 honours in the 14-hole Turkey Event, edging out Frank Byrne on countback after both had finished on 31pts.

Derek Teather with 35pts shot the best score of the weekend on his way to winning Division 2 where he had two points to spare over Brian Gaughran.

Martin McDonnell capped off a great season by taking Division 3 where his 32pts was one more than Michael Hamilton returned.

Gavin McDonnell, who won the IJM sponsored Minor Scratch Matchplay title earlier this year, needed two rounds of countback to beat Sean Ward after both finished tied on 31pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

The 9-hole Christmas Spirit Competition was played on Saturday 4 December in lovely conditions. The winner was Bernie McCabe, who has been playing excellent golf recently, with a superb score of 20 points. The runner-up was Geraldine Mohan with 19 points.

Unfortunately, the Tuesday ladies were not so lucky with the conditions, with Storm Barra causing the cancellation of their competition.

The presentation of the year’s Golfer of the Year and Matchplay prizes took place recently. Caroline Dunne won Golfer of the Year.

Caroline played superb golf throughout the year and thoroughly deserved this prestigious award. Her handicap index plummeted from 27.6 at the beginning of the year to 21.8. Congratulations to Caroline on this great achievement.

On the Matchplay front, Sally McDonnell won the Lait Cup, with Elaine Ward and Olivia Cunningham winning the Club Foursomes. The Club Mixed Foursomes was won by Deborah and Ultan Herr. Very well done to all the winners.

