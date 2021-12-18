Pedal for Pudding raises €860 for Dundalk Soup Kitchen

The annual ‘Pedal for Pudding’ fundraiser took place last Sunday the 12th December in aid of St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen Dundalk.
The event was organised by the Garda cycling club and O.N.E. supported by members of the Cuchulainn cycling club.
The cycle started from Aiken Barracks and travelled out to the Four Seasons Hotel in Carlingford where participants received refreshments, which included Christmas pudding compliments of the Four Seasons Hotel before the return cycle back to the Barracks for a well-earned curry.
The cycle raised €860 for the soup kitchen due to be presented in the near future.
The organisers wish to give special thanks to Garda Sgt. Eugene Collins and his colleagues and also to Military Police Cpl. Mark Hughes, for their help with traffic management.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.