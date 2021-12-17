HSE says is it seeking alternative building to Sruthan House in Dundalk

The HSE has said that due to NPHET advice and local risk assessment Louth Disability Services cannot deliver respite service at Sruthan House and that it is seeking an alternative building to provide its respite services.

In a letter to Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd, Des O'Flynn, Chief Officer of Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Organisation, said that Louth Disability Service hope to commence delivering this service in early 2022, depending on NPHET advice.

The letter was sent to Deputy O'Dowd as a request to the HSE from the Minister for Health's department. The request was made to the HSE in the context of a Parliamentary Question, which Deputy O'Dowd submitted to the Minister for Health, in which the Louth Deputy sought an update on the status of the provision and full resumption of services in Sruthan House.

In the letter to Deputy O'Dowd, Mr O'Flynn states that:

"Due to NPHET advice and local risk assessment Louth Disability Services cannot deliver respite service at this location at this time. Outreach and alternate respite has been provided.

"Service Users have also availed of respite with MS Ireland and MND Ireland based on individual choice.

"Louth Disability Services are scoping an alternate building to deliver this respite service. Louth Disability Service hope to commence delivering this service in early 2022, depending on NPHET advice."