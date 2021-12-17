Ardee Concert Band presented with civic award

Ardee Concert Band were “honoured and humbled” to be presented with a Civic Award from the Municipal District of Ardee on Wednesday evening.
The honour came in the same week the band performed in their 39th Annual Christmas concert to a live audience for the first time since early 2020.
The award was presented in “Recognition of being a community based voluntary organisation which is an invaluable community asset.”
The group thanked Councillor Dolores Minogue for nominating them for this prestigious award, which was accepted by band secretary Tim O’Callaghan at their Senior Band Rehearsal in the Bohemian Centre, Ardee.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.