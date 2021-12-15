Irish Water working to restore water supply in Castlebellingham following burst water main

Irish Water has identified a burst in a watermain in Castlebellingham and is working with Louth County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to properties in Williamstown, Greenmount, Bolies, Mullinscross, Cappoge, Coneyburrow, Willistown, Adamstown, Milestown, parts of Castlebellingham and surrounding areas.

Dedicated water service crews have mobilised and repairs are expected to be completed by 6:00pm today. Typically it takes two to three hours after this to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

To ensure the safety of the public and crews carrying out the repairs to the burst, traffic management will be in place and will be clearly signposted.

John Hand, Irish Water, said, “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from them for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Irish Water say their customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie