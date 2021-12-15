Search

15 Dec 2021

Minister announces €70,750 funding for animal welfare organisations in Louth

Animal Welfare Awareness Day

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has today announced funding of €70,750 to three organisations in Louth.

The funding announcement was made on the inaugural Animal Welfare Awareness Day, an initiative of the Minister to raise awareness of animal welfare and is part of over funding of over €3.7million to 98 animal welfare organisations nationwide announced today.

  • Louth SPCA, 114 Oaklawns, St Alphonsus Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth - €29,000
  • Dundalk Dog Rescue, Walterstown, Castlebellingham, Co Louth - €13,000
  • Drogheda Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 159, Drogheda, Co Louth - €28,750

Making the announcement the Minister said the funding for animal welfare organisations was evidence of the Government’s on-going commitment to the animal welfare and acknowledged the important role played by animal welfare organisations. 

“I am delighted that on the first ever Animal Welfare Awareness Day, I can acknowledge the fantastic effort and commitment of our amazing animal welfare organisations and, indeed, the many volunteers dedicated to animal welfare”, said the minister.

“These organisation play such a crucial role in ensuring all our animals are cared for and protected. This is frontline work that we can all be proud of.

“In line with our commitment in the Programme for Government, these awards mark the largest award of grant funding to animal welfare bodies ever made by my Department. This additional support will make a real difference to the welfare of animals nationwide.”

Referencing the “One Health, One Welfare” ethos outlined in the Animal Welfare Strategy 2021-2025, the Minister cited the relationship between animal and human welfare.

“Animal welfare is increasingly important to Irish citizens, and we are ever more aware of the inter-relationship between the welfare of animals and human wellbeing. Maintaining animal welfare standards is the responsibility of everyone in our society; for those who own, care for, or are responsible for animals, whether on farm or at home.”

The Minister urged people to think carefully before getting a pet this Christmas.

"A pet can bring great joy, but with that comes responsibility. Owning and caring for a pet is a major, long-term commitment.   There is excellent advice on my Department’s website and from many of the welfare organisations – please think carefully before deciding to buy a puppy this Christmas and take responsibility for your choice”.

Finally, the Minister said that he and his Department will continue to work closely with animal welfare groups and other stakeholders in the promotion of animal welfare. The Minister reminded the public that the Department operates a dedicated email address and helpline for members of the public to report incidents of animal neglect and cruelty.

More information is available here:

https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/d3af4-new-rules-on-the-sale-supply-and-advertising-of-pet-animals/

Animal Welfare Helpline:

Helpline phone number:

Call Save: 0761 064408

Phone: 01-607 2379

Dedicated email address - animalwelfare@agriculture.gov.ie 

https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/7f41b-animal-health-welfare/

 

