Louth Lotto punter snags €15,000 from €1 bet

A punter in County Louth is having a week to remember after they landed an incredible Lotto bet on Monday night, despite only investing €1 on their lucky numbers.

The anonymous customer placed their bet via their online bet on Monday; a €1 accumulator on four numbers to land in the Daily Million Plus draw that evening.

When numbers 5, 13, 24 and 37 were drawn, the punter was left sweating on the last number to roll out of the machine, which they needed to be 9.

When it was selected as the bonus number in the draw, the ambitious bet clicked, overcoming mammoth odds of 15,000/1.

The Louth native was able to log back into their account and see their balance boosted by a jaw-dropping total of €15,001.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented:

“Hats off to our Louth customer for dreaming so big with such a small stake. When we see odds of 15,000/1 smashed, all we can do is hold our hands up and wish the lucky player happy spending.”