Search

14 Dec 2021

Louth Lotto punter snags €15,000 from €1 bet

Flutter In Louth Trounces 15,000/1 Odds

Louth Lotto punter snags €15,000 from €1 bet

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A punter in County Louth is having a week to remember after they landed an incredible Lotto bet on Monday night, despite only investing €1 on their lucky numbers.

The anonymous customer placed their bet via their online bet on Monday; a €1 accumulator on four numbers to land in the Daily Million Plus draw that evening.

When numbers 5, 13, 24 and 37 were drawn, the punter was left sweating on the last number to roll out of the machine, which they needed to be 9. 

When it was selected as the bonus number in the draw, the ambitious bet clicked, overcoming mammoth odds of 15,000/1.

The Louth native was able to log back into their account and see their balance boosted by a jaw-dropping total of €15,001.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented:

“Hats off to our Louth customer for dreaming so big with such a small stake. When we see odds of 15,000/1 smashed, all we can do is hold our hands up and wish the lucky player happy spending.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media