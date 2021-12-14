Dundalk-Carlingford LEA in lowest decile for Covid-19 vaccine update

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released today show that the Dundalk-Carlingford Local Electoral Area (LEA) is in the lowest decile for the Covid-19 vaccine uptake, with less than 83.4% being vaccinated.

In the Covid-19 statistics released today, the CSO has provided a map of the vaccine uptake rates on 17 November 2021 by LEA. The LEA’s are grouped in deciles ranked from lowest to highest decile according to vaccine uptake rate.

In 90% of LEAs across the State vaccination uptake rate among the over 12s is greater than 83.7% of the population.

Dundalk South is in the third decile, which indicates that 86.5 to 88.7% of the population have taken a vaccine.

Ardee Louth is the Local Electoral Area in Louth with the highest vaccine uptake rate, with it sitting in the fourth decile, which indicates that 88.8 to 90.1% have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

Further south in the county, Drogheda Rural sits in the second decile, with a vaccine uptake rate of 83.4 to 86.4%, with Drogheda Urban sitting slightly higher in the third decile, indicating an updake rate of 86.5 to 88.7%.

For more details from the CSO on Covid-19, including vaccination rates see here.