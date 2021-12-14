McGreehan welcomes Louth sports funding announcement

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement of a package of sports recovery funding announced yesterday.

The €80m will be allocated to the sports sector under two separate support programmes, with Louth Sports Partnership receiving €44,600.

Welcoming the news, Senator McGreehan commented:

“This is such positive news for children in Louth and the rest of Ireland.”

“After losing out on so much over the pandemic, this will come as such a welcome boost.”

“This has been challenging for all and the funding allocated today will assist the sector as it continues to play an important role in supporting all members of society getting and staying active.”

“It also recognises the immense contribution that sport and physical activity has made to Ireland’s response to the pandemic.”

Specific investment has also been provided for the disability sport sector in line with the SportForAll initiative with, amongst others, Special Olympics Ireland, the Irish Wheelchair Association and Paralympics Ireland receiving financial support.

A number of the approved equipment grants are also specifically targeted at disability sport.

Senator McGreehan added:

“This investment recognises the disproportionate and unanticipated extent of COVID-19 restrictions on their activities and the difficulties associated with a resumption and return to normal levels of activity.”

“Some €73.6m in Covid funding is being allocated under five separate streams to help sports organisations to recover and grow post pandemic, support our grassroots network of clubs and local sports partnerships, and ensure people of all ages and abilities return to sport and physical activity.”

“A further €5.3m is being provided to sport National Governing Bodies (NGBs) and Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) for the provision of sports equipment including the roll out of defibrillators for clubs, kits for school children and state of the art equipment for our high-performance athletes.”