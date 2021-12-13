Planning sought for new off-licence at Hoey's Lane in Dundalk
Planning permission is being sought for a new off-licence at Hoey's Lane in Dundalk.
U-Rent Limited has lodged a planning application with Louth County Council seeking permission for internal alterations to the Mace Retail Shop, College House at College Heights on Hoey's Lane to accommodate an off-licence area for the sale of alcohol products and all associated site development works.
A decision is due on the application, which is at a pre-validation stage, by February 9, with submissions due by January 19.
