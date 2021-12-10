Search

10 Dec 2021

Guests revealed for this Friday night's RTE Late Late Show

Guests revealed for this Friday night's RTE Late Late Show

Guests revealed for this Friday night's RTE Late Late Show

Hit series Dancing with the Stars returns to RTÉ One in January, and on this Friday night's Late Late Show, the first four well-known faces who will be taking to the floor live in front of the nation in a bid to win the coveted glitter-ball trophy will be revealed. 

Former RTÉ presenter Charlie Bird has been candidly open about his recent Motor Neuron disease diagnosis, and on Friday evening, Charlie will speak to Ryan about how he has chosen to face death head-on. He will be joined in studio by his wife Claire, and some of his great friends and colleagues. 

Two days before his 60th birthday, Irish country music legend Daniel O’Donnell will be celebrating live on the Late Late Show. Daniel has sold over 10 million records over the course of his 40-year career and continues to delight his loyal fans with his album releases and new tours. 

A host of musical guests will be joining Daniel for the celebrations, including Paddy Cole, Margo O’ Donnell, Cliona Hagan, Susan McCann, Louise Morrissey, David James, Marc Roberts, and Jimmy and Claudia Buckley, as well as friends of Daniel's from other walks of life such as Packie Bonner and Shona McGarty. There will also be a few surprises!  

Tune in to RTE One at 9.35pm on Friday.

