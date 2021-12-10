Delays to residents moving into Halliday Mills in Dundalk
The chances of residents moving into Halliday Mills before Christmas are looking less likely, councillors heard at the Dundalk Municipal District December meeting.
Cllr Marianne Butler raised the issue and was told that the delay was due to the legal transfer of the development not yet being completed.
Director of Housing and Community Services, Paddy Donnelly, said that the Approved Housing Body (AHB) was confident that they would see some residents in the development before Christmas, but added that as the days go on, this is looking less likely.
The remaining steps in the process were now between the AHB and the developer, Mr Donnelly said, with Louth County Council having completed all its works, in relation to funding, etc.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.