08 Dec 2021

Irish Water: Source of elevated ammonia in the River Dee not yet identified

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Irish Water say that at present they cannot be conclusive about when the Do Not Consume notice on the Greenmount Public Water Supply will be lifted.

In a statement to the Dundalk Democrat this morning, a spokesperson for Irish Water told the Democrat that the source of the elevated ammonia in the River Dee, the source water for Greenmount PWS, has not yet been identified. 

Irish Water said that "there have been no reports of any slurry spreading taking place or any direct discharges to the river but Louth County Council Environment Section and Inland Fisheries Ireland have both been made aware of the issue and are investigating. 

"Daily ammonia readings of the raw water are being taken to monitor the situation and have shown a decrease from the initial high levels; however, the full set of plant and network investigative monitoring results are awaited to inform next steps in consultation with the HSE."

The spokesperson added that "Irish Water drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Louth County Council, and in consultation with the HSE, to lift the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so."

