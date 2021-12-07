Irish Water remove Alternative Water Supplies in Louth due to Storm Barra

Irish Water have just issued a statement, saying that due to deteriorating weather conditions on the ground caused by Storm Barra and to protect the safety of staff and customers, the alternative water supply stations at Kilsaran and Dunleer have been temporarily removed until current weather conditions improve.

They say will issue a further update when it is safe to return the alternative water supply stations to both sites.

Irish Water and Louth County Council say that the Do Not Consume Notice issued last week for customers supplied by Greenmount Public Water Scheme remains in place until further notice.

The Do Not Consume Notice was placed as a precaution to protect the health of 3,995 customers as elevated ammonia levels in the source water resulted in the plant being unable to treat water to the required standard. Areas affected include Castlebellingham, Dunleer, Annagassan and surrounding areas.

The water is not safe for consumption or the preparation of foods, but is safe for hygiene and use in washing machines and dishwashers. It is especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants. Irish Water would like to remind the public to continue to follow public health advice on handwashing and hygiene.

Irish Water say that they want to reassure customers that Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working in partnership with Louth County Council to lift the Do Not Consume Notice as quickly and as safely as possible, in consultation and agreement with the HSE.

Michael Cunniffe, Regional Operations Lead with Irish Water, said:

“Irish Water acknowledges the impact of this notice on the local community and we would like to reassure impacted customers that our drinking water compliance and operational experts are working to resolve this issue as quickly and as safely as possible. We would ask customers who have concerns to contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278.

"The water is safe to use for handwashing and personal hygiene and all customers on this water supply scheme should continue to follow public health advice on handwashing at this time.”