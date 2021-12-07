Search

07 Dec 2021

Irish Water remove Alternative Water Supplies in Louth due to Storm Barra

AWS temporarily removed - Do Not Consume Notice remains in place

Irish Water remove Alternative Water Supplies in Louth due to Storm Barra

Irish Water remove Alternative Water Supplies in Louth due to Storm Barra

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Irish Water have just issued a statement, saying that due to deteriorating weather conditions on the ground caused by Storm Barra and to protect the safety of staff and customers, the alternative water supply stations at Kilsaran and Dunleer have been temporarily removed until current weather conditions improve.

They say will issue a further update when it is safe to return the alternative water supply stations to both sites.

Irish Water and Louth County Council say that the Do Not Consume Notice issued last week for customers supplied by Greenmount Public Water Scheme remains in place until further notice.

The Do Not Consume Notice was placed as a precaution to protect the health of 3,995 customers as elevated ammonia levels in the source water resulted in the plant being unable to treat water to the required standard. Areas affected include Castlebellingham, Dunleer, Annagassan and surrounding areas.

The water is not safe for consumption or the preparation of foods, but is safe for hygiene and use in washing machines and dishwashers. It is especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants. Irish Water would like to remind the public to continue to follow public health advice on handwashing and hygiene.

Irish Water say that they want to reassure customers that Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working in partnership with Louth County Council to lift the Do Not Consume Notice as quickly and as safely as possible, in consultation and agreement with the HSE.

Michael Cunniffe, Regional Operations Lead with Irish Water, said:

“Irish Water acknowledges the impact of this notice on the local community and we would like to reassure impacted customers that our drinking water compliance and operational experts are working to resolve this issue as quickly and as safely as possible. We would ask customers who have concerns to contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278.

"The water is safe to use for handwashing and personal hygiene and all customers on this water supply scheme should continue to follow public health advice on handwashing at this time.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media