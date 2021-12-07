Storm Barra: Power outages reported in Dundalk and surrounding areas

A number of power outages have been reported around the County this morning as Storm Barra continues to make its way through the country.
Faults have been reported in Jenkinstown, Blackrock, the Bush area and on the Ardee road.
The ESB estimates that just under 200 households have been affected and that power will be restored between 15:30- 17:00 today.
Winds in Louth had been expected to reach between 70kph and 90kph at the height of the storm today.
