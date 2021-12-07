Matthews bus suspend services due to storm Barra

Drumcondra
Matthews bus have announced that all services will now stop due to Storm Barra.
The last service out of Dublin to Dundalk and Drogheda will be at 10.30.
With an orange weather alert active in the region, Storm Barra is expected to create hazardous travel conditions across the country with Met Éireann warning that there is a possibility some counties currently in Status Orange are likely to change to Status Red as the storm progresses.
