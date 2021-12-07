€1.4m in funding to schools in Louth to address digital divide

€1,493,063 is to be issued in grant funding to primary and post-primary schools in Louth, to help combat the digital divide and ensure pupils can engage fully with digital technology and development of digital skills.

The grant will be paid directly to primary and post-primary school in the free education scheme. Schools will be required to use this funding for the direct benefit of their students, and can consider innovative projects and programmes using digital technologies in teaching and learning depending on their own digital learning plan, and approaches including providing infrastructure such as devices on loan to students.

The news of the funding has been welcomed by Fianna Fáil Senator, Erin McGreehan, who said:

“All of our children and young people must be prepared to learn, work and live in a digital world. This scheme builds on existing funding commitments from national funds and will provide for advances in the two important areas of enhanced digital infrastructure for schools and addressing learners at risk of educational disadvantage through the digital divide by providing funding to schools."

Senator McGreehan continued:

“School communities in Louth have made incredible strides in digital teaching and learning during the pandemic. An enormous effort was made by teachers and students, and a huge amount has been learned.

"We know also that for some students a lack of infrastructure impeded their ability to engage with remote learning. This digital divide will also impact their capacity to engage fully with digital technology and development of digital skills.

“The enhanced investment under the NRRP will greatly advance the efforts to ensure that technology and infrastructure is in place to support teaching and learning in the classroom across all schools and ensure inclusion of all learners.”