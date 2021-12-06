Search

06 Dec 2021

Irish Water 'cannot be conclusive' about lifting of Do Not Consume Notice

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Irish Water say they "cannot be conclusive" about when the Do Not Consume notice, issued last week and affecting almost 4,000 customers in the Greenmount Public Water Scheme in Louth, will be removed.

In a statement just issued to the Dundalk Democrat, a spokesperson for Irish Water said:

"We would like to remind customers supplied by the Greenmount Public Water Scheme that the Do Not Consume notice remains in place until further notice.

"We cannot be conclusive about when the notice will be lifted at present but please be assured that Irish Water drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Louth County Council, and in consultation with the HSE, to lift the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so. We will continue to provide updates as we work to lift the notice. 

"Alternative water supplies in the form of intermediate bulk containers (IBC) will be in place at The Church Car Park, Kilsaran and at the public car park, Dunleer (Opposite Centra Shop) from 7:00am until 8:00pm on a daily basis. The IBCs may be offsite for short periods if refilling is required during the day."

