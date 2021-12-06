Lotto Luck In Louth As Punter Scoops €9,570

Lucky Carrickmacross brothers pick up €148,179 in Lotto win
A County Louth punter was celebrating at the weekend after a Lotto wager on three numbers paid off in the shape of a tasty four-figure sum.
The anonymous winner placed their bet in a BoyleSports shop in the Wee County on Saturday and stuck €10 on three numbers to roll out in the Lotto Plus 2 draw later that evening.
To the joy of the ambitious customer, there was a stunning run of luck as 29, 39 and 41 all dropped out of the machine, beating odds of 625/1.
That bagged them an initial haul of €6,260, but a further €10 punt on the same numbers with the added safety net of the bonus ball overcame odds of 330/1 and added €3,310 to the payout.
The pair of successful bets saw the total stake of €20 transformed into a grand total of €9,570.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said:
“It only took three numbers, but that was enough for our County Louth customer to scoop €9,570 so we send them huge congratulations and hope the winnings go down well coming up to Christmas.”
